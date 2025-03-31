Man kills wife, minor son following quarrel in Jharkhand

Seraikela (Jharkhand), March 31 (PTI) A man hacked his wife and five-year-old son to death on Monday following a quarrel with her in his home in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a police officer said.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of the Kapali police outpost of the district, the officer said, adding the accused was arrested.

The victims were identified as Ravivari Singh (35) and her 5-year-old son Golu Munda.

The woman and her husband used to drink and quarrel frequently. They fought again on Monday, the officer said.

In a fit of rage, the tribal man picked up a sharp weapon and killed his wife and son.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Chandil, Arvind Kumar Sinha, said the bodies were sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination. PTI BS SBN SBN