Man kills wife on suspicion of having illicit relations

Barabanki (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband at a brick kiln here on Monday morning on the suspicion of having illicit relations, police said.

Advertisment

The Superintendent of Police reached the spot along with a team and arrested the accused.

Motilal, a resident of Mahmudabad police station area in the Sitapur district, and his wife Rajni used to work at a brick kiln in the Baddupurwa village under the Ghunghter police station area and used to live there in a hut, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

Motilal suspected his wife of having illicit relations with someone and on Monday morning, the couple had a fight over the issue. In a fit of rage, Motilal attacked his wife several times with a shovel kept inside the hut, following which Rajni died on the spot, police said.

The police have registered an FIR in the case and started the investigation.

The husband was arrested sometime later from an area near the incident site, the SP added. PTI COR SAB MNK MNK MNK