Man kills wife over domestic dispute in Bijnor, arrested: Police

Bijnor (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death following a domestic dispute in Najibabad area. He was later arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Vajpayee said the incident took place at about 11 pm in Alipura village on Monday, when Najakat (55) attacked his wife Saiba (35) with a knife during an argument, resulting in her death on the spot.

Saiba was Najakat's second wife and worked as a domestic help. There were frequent quarrels between the two, they said. A detailed probe is on in the matter.