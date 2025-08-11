Man kills wife over family dispute in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife over a family dispute here on Monday, police said.

The accused, Phoolchand Saroj, attacked his wife, Phoolmati Devi, with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting multiple injuries on her neck and abdomen, they said.

The incident took place in Nauhdia village under the Kokhraj police station limits. Police said the couple often quarrelled, and Saroj suspected his wife's character.

The attack occurred when their three sons -- Dipu (12), Dileep (11), and Rahul (10) -- were playing outside the house. After committing the crime, Saroj fled, they said.

When the sons saw their father fleeing, they went inside and saw their mother writhing in pain, who later died, police said.

Circle Officer (Sirathu) Satyendra Tiwari reached the spot with a forensic team and said a murder case has been registered on the complaint of the couple's eldest son, Dipu.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused.