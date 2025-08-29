Man kills wife over land dispute in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife with a sharp-edged weapon over a land dispute here on Friday, police said.

Santosh Mishra, SHO of Wazirganj, said that the victim, Chhotka Devi (45), was removing weeds from a paddy field with her husband, Chhotelal, when the incident took place.

The woman had some land in her name which the husband wanted to sell, but she was opposed to it, he said.

A dispute broke out between them in the field, following which Chhotelal attacked his wife with a sickle. She died on the spot due to deep wounds on the neck and face and excessive bleeding, police said.

After the incident, the accused fled from the spot. The deceased’s daughter Karishma raised an alarm after returning from school and seeing her mother's body, spreading panic in the village, the SHO said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Radheshyam Rai and a forensic team reached the spot and collected evidence. A blood-stained sickle has been recovered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.