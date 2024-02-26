Man kills wife over money dispute in Nagpur district

Nagpur, Feb 26 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife and later attempted suicide in the wee hours of Monday after an argument over money matters at a village in Nagpur district, a police official said.

The incident took place at Beed Ganesphur village, around 30km from Nagpur city, he said.

The official said the man, Ranjit Natthu Chaudhary (48), allegedly strangled his 45-year-old wife to death in her sleep at around 2 am, a few hours after a heated argument over money matters between the couple.

Chaudhary later attempted suicide by slitting his own throat and was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition, he added.

Police have registered a case of murder against him. PTI COR RSY