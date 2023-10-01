Man kills wife over property dispute in UP

Lalitpur (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A man killed his wife here after she refused to transfer land gifted to her by her grandparents in his name, police said on Sunday.

Akhilesh (27), a resident of Nehru Nagar locality in the Kotwali police station area, was arrested on Sunday, they said.

The victim, Aarti (24), was gifted four acres of land by her maternal grandparents and Akhilesh wanted her to transfer it in his name. Aarti opposed this, Lalitpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Mushtaq told PTI.

On Saturday, Akhilesh had called some of his relatives to get the land transferred in his name but things did not work out. Angered by this, Akhilesh hit Aarti with an iron tawa at night, killing her on the spot, the SP said.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem investigation, Mushtaq said.

Akhilesh was arrested on Sunday, he said. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV