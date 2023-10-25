Man kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi’s Dayalpur

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was strangled to death by her husband over the suspicion of an extramarital affair in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said on Wednesday.

On the intervening night of the midnight of Tuesday and Wednesday, Shabnam and her husband Umeed got into an argument over the same issue. In a fit of rage, Umeed strangulated the woman and she went unconscious, they said.

The couple lived at a rented house in E Block of Chand Bagh with their four children, police said.

The family members rushed Shabnam to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, they said.

According to police, Umeed suspected Shabnam of having an extramarital affair.

The accused has been arrested and a case of murder registered against him, they said. PTI ALK NB