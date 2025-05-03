Man kills wife, sleeps over her grave in remorse; commits suicide

Khargone (MP), May 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old man from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh allegedly strangled and buried his fourth wife beneath his bed, then reportedly slept over her grave in remorse before taking his own life, police said on Saturday.

According to Badwah police station in-charge Balram Singh Rathore, the man, identified as Laxman, was married to 40-year-old Rukmani for six years.

It was Laxman's fourth marriage and Rukmani's third. The couple had no children together. Their respective children from previous marriages lived with their former spouses.

Police said that both Laxman and Rukmani were alcoholics and frequently fought. On Friday, Laxman came out of his house in Sulgaon village and told his neighbours that he had consumed pesticide. By the time villagers informed authorities, Laxman had died, Rathore said.

When police arrived at the scene, they searched for Rukmani and discovered a woman's hand protruding from the ground beneath Laxman’s bed. A strong foul odor filled the room, located about 90 km from the district headquarters.

Police exhumed the body, believed to have been buried three to four days earlier. Although the post-mortem reports are still pending, preliminary findings suggest Laxman strangled Rukmani to death, Rathore said.

Laxman had locked up the house in recent days and told neighbours that his wife had gone to visit relatives. When the foul smell began to draw complaints, police believe Laxman, overwhelmed with guilt and panic, ended his life, Rathore added.