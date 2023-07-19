Man kills wife suspecting her fidelity

Nagpur, Jul 19 (PTI) A 48-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly killing his wife as he suspected her character, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Nandanvan slum colony on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said an official.

The accused was identified as Ramesh Matiram Bharaskar.

Victim Archana (38) was his second wife, the official said.

His first wife had left him six months after the marriage as he suspected her character too and quarreled with him frequently.

Bharaskar married Archana 15 years ago and the couple had two daughters, one 12 years old and another six years old.

He suspected Archana's character too, police said.

On Monday, the couple had a heated argument. Bharaskar returned drunk at night and allegedly killed Archana by hitting her with a hammer while she was asleep, the official said.

Later he called his sister and told her about the killing.

Police arrested him under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and further probe was on. PTI COR KRK