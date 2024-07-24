Man kills wife, takes his own life in MP’s Ujjain district

Ujjain (MP), Jul 24 (PTI) A 48-year-old labourer allegedly murdered his wife before dying by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, police said on Wednesday.

The murder-suicide took place at Lekoda village on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, he said.

Chintaman police station in-charge Ballu Mandloi said the brother of the man, Arjun, saw him hanging in his room on Wednesday morning, while his wife’s body lay there with injuries.

The police official said Arjun’s wife Dhapubai had serious head injuries and a hammer was found nearby.

Police suspect Arjun killed his wife with the hammer before hanging himself, he said.

A forensic examination is being done, he said, adding that police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the deaths. PTI COR ADU NR