Man kills wife, then hangs self in Delhi's Anand Parbat

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) A 44-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and then died by suicide at their residence in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident came to light after they received a PCR call at 5.26 pm on Wednesday reporting a suspicious matter at a house in Nai Basti. The caller was identified as the brother-in-law of the deceased man.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found the door of a room locked from inside. The door was forced open in the presence of locals.

Inside, the body of a 37-year-old woman, was found on the floor, while the man was found hanging from the ceiling. Both were taken to hospital where they were declared dead.

The deceased have been identified as Jai Prakash and his wife Jyoti. The man had been suffering from depression for several years, according to his family members, the police said.

"From the initial investigation and the circumstances at the spot, it appears that the man locked the room from inside, strangled his wife and later ended his life by hanging," a police officer said.

A crime team inspected the scene and collected forensic evidence. The police said there were no signs of forced entry into the room and no eyewitnesses have come forward so far.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police said, adding that they are also examining the man's medical history and recording statements of family members and neighbours. PTI BM AKY