Man kills wife, tries to commit suicide by slashing his wrist

Thane, June 11 (PTI) An unemployed man allegedly killed his 34-year-old wife, who worked as a nurse, with a sharp weapon at their home in Koparkhairane near Thane, before attempting suicide on Wednesday, police said.

An official said a police team reached the spot after neighbours of the couple alerted police.

"We spotted the body of Gouri Shirsat with injury marks. Her husband Ganesh Shirsat tried to commit suicide by slitting his wrist. The accused was admitted to a hospital," the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far, while a case has been registered under section 103 (Punishment for murder) under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR NSK