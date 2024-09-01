Man 'kills' wife, two children in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 1 (PTI) A 40-year-old software employee allegedly killed his wife and two children by smothering them and later hanged himself to death at their apartment in Jeedimetla here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night, they said, adding the man's wife was in her mid-30s, and their children were aged between three and 11.

The man sent a message to his parents, who stay in Mancherial district over the phone in this regard, police said.

Later he also made a selfie video (which was found in his phone) stating that he suffered heavy losses in online betting due to which he was resorting to the extreme step, they said.

The man's parents informed the police about the incident. A case was registered. PTI VVK VVK SS