Man kills wife, two daughters over family dispute in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 17 (PTI) A man allegedly shot dead his wife and two minor daughters and buried their bodies inside his house following a family dispute in Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on December 10 in Ghari Daulat village under the Kandhla police station area but came to light only on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Shamli Superintendent of Police N P Singh said the accused, Farukh, has been arrested, and a case of triple murder has been registered against him.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime," Singh told reporters.

According to the police, Farukh first shot dead his wife, Tahira, while she was preparing tea at home. Their elder daughter, Afreen (12), was also shot when she tried to stop him. The younger daughter, Shaireen (5), was later strangled when she arrived at the spot, the SP said.

Police said the accused subsequently dug a pit inside the house and dumped the bodies to conceal the crime.

Preliminary investigation suggests a prolonged family dispute between the husband and wife was the reason behind the killings. Other details linked to the case are being ascertained, police added.

Meanwhile, members of Tahira's family staged a protest after the incident came to light and allegedly attempted to attack Farukh while he was being taken into police custody. Police intervened to control the situation.

Security has been tightened in Ghari Daulat village and additional police personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure, officials said.