Man kills wife with shovel in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) A man killed his 54-year-old wife by hitting her with a shovel in a village of Shamli district, adjacent to Muzaffarnagar, an officer said on Sunday.

The incident happened Saturday night in Gurana village under Garhi Pukhta Police Station jurisdiction.

Circle officer (CO) Shrestha said Tahir, the husband, had an argument with his wife Vakila and things escalated to such an extent that he attacked her with a shovel.

Vakila was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared her dead.

Police have registered a case in the matter and started an investigation. PTI COR CDN VN VN