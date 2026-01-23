Man kills wife with spade over land dispute in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) A man was booked on Friday for allegedly killing his wife with a spade after she refused to sell a piece of land despite his repeated pressure, police here said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Manoj Rawat said the incident took place in Bholojot village under Khargupur police station limits, where Baboolal attacked his wife Rita (35). The couple has two children.

According to the victim's sister, Meena, the accused is addicted to intoxicants and had been pressuring Rita to sell land that was registered in her name by her father-in-law, he said.

Rita had been opposing the sale of the land, as Baboolal had earlier sold some property under the influence of intoxication. On Friday morning, Rita was preparing food at home when Baboolal dragged her outside and repeatedly struck her on the head with a spade. She died on the spot, the officer said.

Rita's father, Ram Sewak, has lodged a complaint accusing Baboolal of murder.

City Circle Officer Anand Rai and SHO Sheshmani Pandey reached the spot with a forensic team, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

The ASP said the accused is absconding, and efforts are on to trace him. PTI COR KIS SMV HIG HIG