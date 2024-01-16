Man kills wife's cousin over suspicion of affair

Noida, Jan 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man along with his friend has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife's cousin after suspecting that they were having an affair, police said.

The police had found a body in the greenbelt near Kakrala Pusta in Ecotech 3 police station area on January 12.

The dead man, later identified as Vipin Kumar Ajaypal, had injury marks around his neck, prompting police to lodge an FIR and launch an investigation, Additional DCP Central Noida Hridesh Katheria said on Monday.

"Upon investigation, the police rounded up Vipin Kumar's brother-in-law Johny Singh and his friend Shyamveer Banjara, both of whom work in a same private company in Noida," Katheria said.

"During inquiry, Johny, who hails from Bulandshahr district, informed police that he suspected his wife and brother-in-law were having an affair because of which they had conflicts in the past and because of which he killed Vipin Kumar with the help of his friend Shyamveer," the officer said.

On how the murder was carried out, the additional DCP said the accused had invited the victim on the pretext of having drinks together.

"Once they had him sloshed, the accused strangled him to death using a rope and then dumped the body in the greenbelt, away from their rented accommodations," he added.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sumit Shukla said victim Vipin Kumar Ajaypal was the cousin of Johnny Singh's wife.

"The couple had got married over a year ago and Singh claimed of having seen Ajaypal and his wife in objectionable condition more than once in the past," Shukla said.

He said the police recovered Rs 4,000 cash and a mobile phone belonging to Ajaypal from the custody of the accused.

The accused were later produced in a local court which has remanded them into judicial custody, the ACP added. PTI KIS CK