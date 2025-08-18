Man kills woman over suspicion of affair in Noida, arrested

Noida, Aug 18 (PTI) A man was arrested after an encounter in Greater Noida for allegedly killing a woman with whom he was in a relationship, police said on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Sudheer Kumar said the accused, Rehan, was held from Dadri by a team from Jarcha police station during checking near Khatana canal on August 17.

On August 16, the body of, Shivani, a divorced woman from Ghaziabad, was found in a canal in the Samana village.

“During interrogation, Rehan revealed he suspected Shivani was in a relationship with another person," the officer said.

On Saturday, he allegedly took her to the canal, strangled her to death and dumped the body in nearby bushes, Kumar said.

Rehan also told police that he came in contact with the victim via social media. He sustained a injury to his leg during the encounter and was sent to hospital, police said.

A country-made pistol, a live and an empty cartridge, along with a motorcycle were recovered from him, they added. Further investigation is underway.