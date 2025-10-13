Man kills younger brother during drunken brawl in Rajasthan's Dausa

Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his younger brother with an axe during a drunken brawl in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Baijupada area where the two brothers, Premchand (40) and Jaiprakash (35), were consuming alcohol at home, Baijupada Station House Officer (SHO) Jagdish Sharma said.

An argument broke out between them which escalated and in a fit of rage, Premchand picked up an axe and struck Jaiprakash on the head, leaving him seriously injured, the officer said.

Family members rushed the injured to the Sikrai hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

A police team later visited the scene, collected evidence, and launched a search for the accused, who fled after the incident.

SHO Sharma said teams have been formed to trace Premchand, and raids are being conducted in nearby villages and possible hideouts. Efforts are also on to determine who else was present in the house at the time of the incident and the exact cause of the dispute.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to the district hospital, after which it will be handed over to the family, the officer added.