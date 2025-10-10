Man kills younger brother's wife over family dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Oct 9 (PTI) A man allegedly axed his younger brother's wife to death at Teladi village in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday over a family feud, a police officer said.

The accused, in a fit of rage, picked up an axe and attacked his younger brother's wife, 28-year-old wife Seema Devi, he said.

She died on the spot, Officer-in-Charge of Chatarpur police station, Prasant Prasad, said.

A police team went to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, he said.

A case has been registered under sections of the BNS based on the statement of the woman’s husband, the officer said.

Search is underway to trace the accused, who fled after the incident, he added. PTI CORR BS RBT