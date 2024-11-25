Man knifes bride on day of wedding in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) A woman on Monday, the day of her wedding, was attacked with a knife, receiving cuts on her face and neck at a hotel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, police said.

Advertisment

Deepak Singhal, the attacker, was nabbed by Mansoorpur police.

The victim, Shivani, was rushed to a hospital and got married to the groom, Uttam, after getting treatment, Circle Officer Ram Ashish Yadav said.

Yadav said Singhal was being questioned for the reason behind the attack. PTI COR NAV VN VN