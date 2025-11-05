Man knocked down, bitten by horse in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Nov 5 (PTI) A man was knocked down by a horse and bitten after falling off his bike in Thudiyalur here, sources said.

CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on Wednesday, shows two horses galloping down the street and knocking the man to the ground.

The victim, a municipal corporation employee, was travelling to work on his two-wheeler when the incident occurred. He sustained an injury to his left arm, sources said.

While the CCTV captures the fall, sources said one of the horses bit him as well, though the video does not show it.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact day of the incident. PTI JR SSK