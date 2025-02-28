Man lands in Delhi Police's net after flaunting weapon on social media

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested from the Najafgarh area for posting pictures with illegal firearms on social media, Delhi Police on Friday said.

Vivek was caught on Monday while allegedly planning a crime and a country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession, police said.

"Vivek, influenced by local gangsters from Najafgarh, had begun indulging in criminal activities. To create fear and influence among his peers, he frequently carried weapons and even posted status updates with pictures of them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The officer further said police were closely monitoring Vivek's social media profiles and based on inputs, he was apprehended on February 24 from Najafgarh.

Vivek said he was from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh and came into contact with a sharpshooter linked to gangster Kala Jatheri after moving to Delhi.