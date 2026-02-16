Man lies down on railway track at CSMT; suburban services briefly hit

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) In a bizarre incident, a garbage collector lay down on the railway track at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and covered himself with a cloth, briefly disrupting suburban local train services on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm just as a train was pulling into the Harbour Line track of the busy station, an official said.

Avinash Prakash Kardile (19), a garbage collector who picked trash on the tracks, suddenly lay down and covered himself with a white cloth, expecting the train to run him over, he said.

Commuters waiting on the platform watched in horror as the motorman applied brakes just in time to bring the train to a halt and missed the man by a whisker, the official said.

Personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Police Force (RPF) rushed to the scene and lifted the man off the track, after which the service was restored, he said.

A case has been registered against Kardile under section 147 (trespass) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Railway Act. PTI DC ARU