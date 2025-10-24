Man linked to 2 criminal gangs arrested in Ranchi with three pistols

Ranchi Oct 24 (PTI) A 42-year-old man linked to two criminal gangs was arrested with three pistols here, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Dashrath Shukla, a resident of Tuiladungri within Golmuri police station limits in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, was arrested near the Sun Temple on Thursday following a tip-off, SP (Rural) Praveen Pushkar said.

"We recovered a loaded pistol from his possession. Upon searching his bag, two more pistols and 17 cartridges were found," Pushkar said.

During interrogation, Shukla told police that he had received six pistols from Inamul Haq, alias Bablu Khan. He had already delivered three to his associates and had come to Bundu to hand over the remaining three, the officer said.

Pushkar added that the Sujeet Sinha and Prince Khan gangs, through Bablu Khan, had supplied 21 pistols to their henchmen across Jharkhand to threaten businessmen and extort money.

"Investigation is underway to determine whether the three recovered pistols are part of the same batch of 21 firearms. In all, eight criminal cases are pending against Shukla in several police stations," an officer said.

Earlier this week, five people, including Sujeet Sinha’s wife — who allegedly runs the Koylanchal Shanti Sena (KSS) gang and is linked to Prince Khan, believed to be operating from the UAE — were arrested with three Pakistan-made pistols, cartridges, and Rs 10 lakh in alleged extortion money. PTI RPS RPS MNB