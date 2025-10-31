Man linked to Hashim Baba gang shot dead in Delhi over gang rivalry

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly associated with the Hashim Baba gang, and with seven criminal cases against him, was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area in a suspected case of gang rivalry, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Misbah, a resident of Jaffarabad, joined the Hashim Baba gang around two years ago after severing ties with the Chhenu gang he was associated with earlier. This led to friction between him and the Chhenu gang, an official said.

Police sources said the killing, executed by three to five members of the Chhenu gang, was meant to avenge his departure from the gang, and subsequent association with Hashim Baba gang.

The deceased was out on bail following his arrest in a double murder case in the Welcome area in July, the police said.

According to the official, the incident took place around 10.40 pm on October 30 after which a team reached the spot and found Misbah with gunshot injuries lying near the Jama Masjid in Seelampur area.

He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"Forensic teams have been called to the spot to collect evidence. A case under relevant sections has been registered and teams have been formed to identify and apprehend those involved," the senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had a criminal background and was previously involved in seven criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and offences under the Arms Act, the officer said, adding further investigation is in progress. PTI SSJ ARB HIG HIG