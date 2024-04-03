Man linked to MP's NHM scam arrested for UP police recruitment paper leak: STF

Noida, Apr 3 (PTI) A man accused in the National Health Mission (NHM) staff recruitment exam scam in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested from Greater Noida for alleged involvement in the Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment exam paper leak, police said on Wednesday.

Rajiv Nayan Mishra was held by the Noida unit of the Special Task Force (STF) of UP police, they said.

"On the basis of an informer's tip-off, the main accused who leaked the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam paper, was arrested from Pari Chowk on Tuesday evening," a senior officer of the UP STF said.

"Mishra, who hails from Prayagraj but is currently settled in Bhopal, was wanted for cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy in connection with a paper leak FIR lodged at Kankarkheda police station in Meerut district of UP," the officer said.

During investigation it came to light that apart from Gurguram, Mishra had also got the paper read with his gang at a resort in Rewa district of MP, the premier probe agency said.

In the past, he has been jailed in Gwalior in the NHM (National Health Mission) scam and in Kaushambi in the UP TET paper leak case, the STF added.

The state government had on December 23 last year notified the recruitment of 60,244 police constables.

The exam was held in February 2024, but after reports of widespread frauds in the UP Police constable recruitment examination, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced its cancellation and ordered a retest within six months. PTI KIS VN VN