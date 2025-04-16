Man linked to Pak-based smuggler held with heroin, pistols: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI) A man linked to a Pakistan-based smuggler was arrested after more than 3 kg of heroin and two country-made pistols were seized from his possession, the Punjab Police chief said on Wednesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused has been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, a resident of Kotli Sur Singh village in Tarn Taran. The accused has a criminal history, he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had been receiving heroin consignments via drones from a Pakistan-based smuggler for the last few months, said Yadav.

The DGP said investigations are ongoing to dismantle the entire network, and more arrests are likely in the coming days.

Additional Director General of Police of Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Nilabh Kishore, said police teams received an input that Joban had recently retrieved a drug and weapon consignment from across the border.

Police teams led by Superintendent of Police (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh launched an operation and apprehended the accused from his house, he added. PTI CHS RHL