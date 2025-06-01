Man, live-in partner kill her 4-year-old daughter in Jaipur, dispose body in almirah; both held

Kota (Rajasthan) June 1 (PTI) A man and his live-in partner allegedly choked her four-year-old daughter to death during a scuffle at their rented accommodation in Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on May 29 and he later abandoned the body in an almirah at his paternal home in Baran district, they said.

Mahaveer Bairwa and his partner Roshanbai, both daily wage labourers, allegedly killed Ishika who was Roshanbai’s daughter from a previous marriage, Baran Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Choudhary said.

On May 30, Mahaveer transported the body in a plastic bag to his paternal home in Jaitpura village of Bhanwargarh area and hid it in an almirah before fleeing, he said.

The incident came to light on Saturday when his father, Jairam Bairwa, reported a foul smell from the almirah to police. Officers opened the almirah and found the body in a bag.

Based on Jairam’s complaint, police lodged a zero FIR for murder at Bhanwargarh police station against Mahaveer and Roshanbai.

Police have detained Mahaveer and handed him over to Jaipur police along with evidence. Roshanbai has also been detained, Choudhary said.

Mahaveer has multiple criminal cases registered against him, including two murders. He was recently released on bail after serving an eight-year jail term, police added.

The child's body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.