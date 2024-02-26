Man locked in dispute with wife opens fire with licensed revolver inside his Mumbai flat; held

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire with his licensed revolver to deter police who landed at his doorstep after he refused to allow his wife and son enter his flat in suburban Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

The entire incident, which took place on Sunday evening in suburban Goregaon (East), was a fallout of a matrimonial dispute between the man, identified as Rajeev Ranjan, and his wife, said the Dindoshi police station official.

Besides the revolver used in the firing, two other firearms -- a pistol and a revolver -- and 75 'live' cartridge, all licensed, were seized from Ranjan's flat. However, three other 'live' cartridges recovered from the house were kept illegally, he said.

According to the official, the police control room got a call that a person was not allowing his wife and son enter his flat in DB Woods Housing Society over a matrimonial dispute between the couple.

An on-duty constable, Pradip More, rushed to the spot to help the woman and her son. However, despite repeated requests, Ranjan refused to open his flat's door. He then suddenly fired two to three rounds from his revolver which hit a glass door and dining table, and finally opened the door three hours later, said the official.

Ranjan was interrogated and subsequently arrested under the Arms Act, he added. PTI ZA RSY