Man loots Rs 40 lakh cash from bank in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) An armed miscreant on Tuesday looted Rs 40 lakh cash from an Axis bank branch in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.

"A masked man entered my cabin took me at gunpoint and asked me to bring cash of Rs 40 lakh. He threatened to kill me if I failed to provide the cash," Axis Bank Manager Naveen Jain said, adding that he later asked his cashier Rohit to bring cash.

After getting the money, the accused fled on his bike, the manager said.

The man threatened to commit suicide or kill the manager if he failed to bring the cash. He told the manager that he needed the money to repay a loan, Jain told the police.

Superintendent of Police, Ram Sewvak Gautam Ramsevak said that they have collected the CCTV footage and are interrogating the bank staff. Further investigation is underway. PTI ABN HIG