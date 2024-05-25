Man loses both legs after falling from local train in Thane

Thane, May 25 (PTI) A 30-year-old man lost both his legs after he fell from a crowded local train in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official from the Government Railway Police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on May 22 when the victim was travelling on the footboard of a crowded train and fell near Thane Creek, senior inspector Archana Dhusane said.

Jagan Laxman Jangle, a resident of Kalyan, was rushed to a civic hospital in Kalwa, where the doctors reported that the train had run over his legs, she said.

A probe revealed that the man fell from the train and no one had hit him, she said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard. PTI COR ARU