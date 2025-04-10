Man loses over Rs 3 lakh in KYC fraud

Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) A man working in Bollywood as an assistant director lost Rs 3.39 lakh after online fraudsters duped him on the pretext of updating the Know Your Customer (KYC) details of his bank, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Chetan Desai, said in his complaint that he received a message last week from a number not known to him, which stated that his bank account had been closed, an official of Oshiwara police station said.

He immediately called the sender of the message, who told him that the account was closed due to incomplete KYC details. He also asked Desai to update the information and sent a link for it.

Soon after the victim opened the link and put in the important information, like his account number, PAN card number and Aadhaar number, he received multiple messages about money withdrawn from his bank, the official said.

He lost a total of Rs 3.39 lakh, following which he approached the police and lodged a complaint, he said.

Efforts are underway to trace the bank to which the money was transferred, he added. PTI ZA NP