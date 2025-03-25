Man loses over Rs 3 lakh in online betting, dies by suicide in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 25 (PTI) A 29-year-old man died by suicide in Medchal near Hyderabad on Tuesday after losing money in online betting, police said.

His body was found on the railway tracks between Gundlapochampally and Medchal.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man, employed in a private firm, had lost Rs 3 lakh in online cricket betting over the past three years, including Rs 1 lakh on Monday.

Police said he had shared his location with friends before ending his life.

A case has been registered.