Man loses Rs 1.12 crore in bitcoin investment fraud

Thane, Jun 24 (PTI) A 57-year-old man from Thane lost Rs 1.12 crore after he was lured by cyber fraudsters into investing in bitcoin trading, police said on Monday.

According to police, the accused persons contacted the victim between April and June via a Facebook link and lured him into investing under the guise of Bitcoin trading assuring higher returns, an official said, adding that the complainant ended up paying Rs 1,12,62,871.

Police have booked the administrator of a WhatsApp group and others including holders of bank accounts where the money was diverted.

"The complainant approached the police after he failed to get any returns on his investment and the accused started ignoring his calls," the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. No arrest has been made so far. PTI COR NSK