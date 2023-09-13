Man loses Rs 18 lakh in online fraud

Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) A man based in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai lost more than Rs 18 lakh as he was allegedly cheated by a fraudster under the promise of an online job, police said on Wednesday.

A first information report (FIR) was registered in this connection on Tuesday at the Cyber Police Station in Navi Mumbai based on a complaint lodged by the victim, he said.

In his complaint, the victim said that he was offered the job of completing certain tasks on some websites and social messaging platforms. Initially, he was paid money for completing the tasks. He was then asked to make payments for certain tasks on the promise of good returns, the police said.

He paid a total of Rs 18.36 lakh. But he neither received returns on the investment, nor got the invested amount back. After that, he approached the police, they said. PTI COR NP