Man loses Rs 46 lakh in investment fraud; five booked

Thane, Jun 29 (PTI) Police have registered a case against five unidentified persons for allegedly cheating a 34-year-old man from Kharghar in Maharashtra's Raigad district to the tune of over Rs 46 lakh by promising high returns on investment, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police on Thursday registered an FIR against the five accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation) read with 34 (common intention), as well as relevant sections of the IT Act, a Kharghar police station official said.

The victim, who works in a company at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, was contacted by the accused, who are identified only by their mobile numbers, between February 2024 and April 2024.

The accused lured him to participate in online trading, assuring good returns. They provided him with WhatsApp groups and various links on the promise of helping him with investments and trading. During this period, with the assistance of the fraudsters, the victim spent Rs 46.23 lakh in investments and trading. After a few days, when the victim checked his account, he saw that he had earned good returns.

However, his attempt to withdraw the investment and earnings failed, after which he contacted the fraudsters, who did not respond. Realising that he had been cheated, the victim lodged the complaint, the official said, adding the probe into the crime was underway. PTI COR MVG NP