Man loses Rs 64 lakh in cryptocurrency 'investment' scam

Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) A 44-year-old man employed in the private sector was allegedly duped of around Rs 64 lakh in a cryptocurrency investment scam, which was executed through a fake platform, Thane Police said on Wednesday.

The victim made multiple transactions, totalling Rs 63.90 lakh in the last two months.

A police officer said the victim was contacted by a woman and individuals claiming to represent a cryptocurrency platform.

"They promised him higher returns and induced him to carry out 13 separate online transactions to different bank accounts provided by the purported customer care representatives of the fake platform," the officer said.

Police launched an investigation after registering an FIR on February 17 under sections 319 (ii) (cheating by personation) and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Nobody has been arrested so far. PTI COR NSK