Man, lover held for murdering her husband in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 28 (PTI) Lucknow Police on Tuesday arrested a woman and her lover in connection with the murder of her husband, a statement said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Chandni alias Jyoti, wife of Pradeep Gautam, and her lover Bachha Lal.

According to police, Chandni was in a relationship with Bachha Lal. Fed up with her husband's alcoholism and torture, she and Lal hatched a plan to kill him and live together.

On October 25, Pradeep Gautam (25) was shot dead under Bakshi Ka Talab police station limits in Lucknow.

During investigation, police, based on a tip-off, zeroed in on Bachha Lal and apprehended him.

On interrogation, he confessed to being in a relationship with the deceased's wife and hatching a conspiracy to kill him, the police statement said.