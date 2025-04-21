Man lynched, another injured over 'goat theft' in Assam

Dibrugarh (Assam), Apr 21 (PTI) A person was allegedly lynched by a mob and another suffered injuries in the attack by locals over “goat theft” at Bokul tea estate in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Monday, police said.

The duo had come to Hatigarh Bokpara Division of the tea estate on a two-wheeler early in the morning, and locals later caught them while allegedly trying to steal goats, they said.

The mob then assaulted the two persons, leading to the death of one and injuring the other grievously, a police officer said.

The two-wheeler was also set ablaze by enraged locals, he said.

Top officials, including the district commissioner and superintendent of police, rushed to the spot following the incident to ensure the situation remained under control.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The injured person is undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital here, and his condition is stated to be critical, the official said.

"We are carrying out the initial investigation and the culprits will be brought to book," Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Bikram Koiri said.

The situation in the area is tense but under control, and security has been tightened, he added. PTI CORR SSG RBT