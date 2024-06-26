Man lynched on suspicion of being thief

Palghar, June 26 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was beaten to death on suspicion of being a thief in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday morning, police said.

A group of around 10 persons caught hold of Vijay alias Abishek Joginder Soni around 6.30 am in Velai Pada area of Nalasopara, said an official of Pelhar police station.

Suspecting that he was loitering there with the intention of committing a theft, they beat him mercilessly with sticks, leaving him fatally injured on the spot, the official said.

Passers-by alerted police about the body afterwards.

No arrest has been made yet and probe was underway, the official said. PTI COR KRK