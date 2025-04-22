Man lynched while trying to stop group fight in Assam

Jorhat (Assam), Apr 22 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was lynched by a mob when he went to stop an internal fight among his attackers in Assam's Jorhat district, police said on Tuesday.

According to a senior official, the incident took place on Monday night near a Bihu function at Chandan Nagar of Jorhat town when the man went to stop a fight among a group of teenagers.

"The teenagers then vented out their anger on the victim and started beating him up mercilessly. He was badly injured and taken to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the official said.

The police have arrested 10 people for their involvement in the attack and launched a manhunt for others involved in the crime, the official said.

"The deceased was identified as Debanga Bhusan Barua, and the post-mortem examination of his body has already been conducted. Further investigation is on," he added.

On Monday, a suspected goat lifter was lynched by a mob, and another injured in Bokul tea estate in Assam's Dibrugarh district. PTI CORR TR TR BDC