Man makes obscene gestures at woman on Mumbai local train; FIR registered

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) A First Information Report has been registered against an unidentified elderly man for allegedly making obscene gestures at a woman travelling in the ladies compartment of a local train, police said.

The alleged incident occurred during a train journey between Dadar and Mulund stations on Tuesday.

According to police, the complainant was travelling in a ladies compartment when she noticed a man standing in the adjacent coach for the disabled making obscene gestures towards her.

When the train reached Mulund, the woman tried to confront him, but he fled. She then approached the Government Railway Police at Thane.

CCTV footage at the station is being examined to identify the accused, police said.