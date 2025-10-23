Man-mark potential criminals to make their work difficult, Haryana DGP tells police officers

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) Haryana DGP O P Singh directed police to assess criminals who may commit a serious crime in the near future and have a dedicated pool of officers to stop them.

The idea, he said, is to increase operational difficulties of criminals so that they are caught. A team of four to five personnel should be assigned for man-to-man marking each criminal, the DGP said.

Singh on Wednesday night went on night patrolling to inquire about issues faced by the personnel deployed at inter-district checkpoints, emergency response vehicles and police posts.

During discussions at Saha Police Station in Ambala, Singh also said it has been decided that officers should remain in uniform and armed.

"The SP should hold a group chat daily with the CIA (crime investigation-agency) in-charge and SHOs (station house officers) and assess which criminal may commit a serious crime next week.

He asked the SP to become the face of the police against crime. "Keep informing people about anti-criminal actions through media and other means," said Singh in a post on X.

At Shahabad city post, the in-charge expressed concern about frequent interference by farmer unions in Kurukshetra and shortage of police personnel.

The DGP said a passing out parade of 2,000 police personnel will be held and additional manpower will be provided.

In a late night post on X, Singh said,"I am on night patrolling for the next four hours. I would like to know about the presence, work status, and issues faced by the police personnel deployed at the '112' vehicle (emergency response vehicles), police posts, police stations, and inter-state and inter-district checkpoints." Earlier, on October 15, a day after he assumed the "additional charge" as Haryana Director General of Police, Singh issued a message to people, spelling out his priorities. He promised "safety that is felt, day and night, in every village, town and city.