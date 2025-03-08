Man marries 22-year-old woman under fake identity, three booked

Ballia (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) Three persons were booked here based on a complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman who said one of them married her by faking his religious identity, police said on Saturday.

The FIR has been registered against Gufran Ahmed, Ashraf and Yakuf of Malipur village.

In her complaint filed at Ubhaon police station on Friday night, the woman, the resident of a locality near Bilthra Road town, said she was befriended by a man who went by the name Jai Prakash on Facebook and Instagram. She met Ashraf and Yakuf through him.

The complaint said the man married her at a temple in Salempur town of Deoria district on March 2.

After the marriage, the man revealed that he was not Jai Prakash, but Gufran Ahmed. He pressurised her to convert to Islam so that he can perform a 'nikah' and threatened to post a video of their physical relationship online if she did not oblige, police said.

Ubhaon station house officer Rajendra Prasad Singh told PTI that a case has been registered under sections 64 (punishment for rape), 61(2) (party to a criminal conspiracy), 304(2) (snatching), 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. Police have detained Gufran and are interrogating him, Singh added. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK