Man mauled to death by tiger in MP's Balaghat district

Balaghat (MP), May 3 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Saturday, a forest official said.

The victim, Prakash Pane, was working on his farm under the Tirodi police station area when the big cat attacked him around 5 am, sub-divisional officer of forests BL Sirsam told PTI.

He said the tiger has been wandering around Kundwa village, around 80 km from the district headquarters, for over a month.

The official said people in the vicinity rushed to the scene after hearing the man's cries and pelted stones at the animal to shoo it away.

He said the tiger escaped into the thickets in the corridor of the Kanha and Pench Tiger Reserves.

Following the attack, villagers staged a protest alleging that forest staffers had not taken note of their complaints regarding the big cat's presence in the area for more than two months.

Police later pacified the protesters.

The deceased's body was sent to Katangi Hospital for a post-mortem, police said.

A team from the Pench Tiger Reserve is setting up cages with baits to catch the animal. PTI COR LAL ARU