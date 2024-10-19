Man mauled to death by wild bear in Chhattisgarh

Korba, Oct 19 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was mauled to death by a wild bear in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, after he entered the animal's den to observe its movements, forest officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the deceased, identified as Ishwar, a resident of Dhanras village in Katghora forest division, was out in a forest to graze his cattle, said Kumar Nishant, Katghora Divisional Forest Officer.

As per the preliminary information, while grazing his cattle, Ishwar went near a cave where the bear was hiding in a bid to watch it. But the bear suddenly attacked the man and a cow, leaving him dead on the spot, he said.

After being alerted about it, the forest personnel reached the spot and informed the police, following which the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

The kin of the deceased were given immediate assistance of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of 5.75 lakh will be given after completing the required formalities, he added.

Locals have been alerted not to venture into the forest, he added. PTI COR TKP NP