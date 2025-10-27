Man, minor held for stabbing scrap dealer with paper cutter in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A 22-year-old man and a minor have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a scrap dealer with a paper cutter in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on October 25 when the victim, identified as Mohsin (33), was attacked at his scrap shop in Janta Mazdoor Colony following an argument, they said.

The police said they received information about the stabbing in the morning, following which the victim was admitted to JPC Hospital and later referred to GTB Hospital for treatment.

According to the complainant, two people arrived at his shop, hurled abuses, and when he objected, they attacked him with a sharp object before fleeing, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and one of the attackers was identified as Fardeen (22), a resident of Janta Mazdoor Colony, who was later arrested. His minor accomplice was also apprehended, officials said.

The weapon used in the attack, a paper cutter, was recovered from their possession, the police added.

"During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. Fardeen was previously involved in another case of attempted murder," an officer said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and the motive behind the assault, the police said.