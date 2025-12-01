Man, minor run over by goods train in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) A man and a girl were found dead on a railway track in Rajasthan's Sikar district after they were allegedly hit by a goods train late Sunday night, police said.

Station House Officer, Sadar, Indraj said the incident took place around 2 am near the Jagmalpura crossing under Sadar police station limits.

According to him, the two were apparently run over by a goods train heading from Sikar towards Churu and died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to a mortuary for postmortem examination, the police said, adding, the matter is being investigated. PTI SDA ARB ARB